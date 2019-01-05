Lisa Armstrong talks first dates during new TV appearance - see the video She has an exciting new job on a makeover show

Makeup artist Lisa Armstrong has an exciting new television job – from which she shared a clip on Twitter on Friday. The makeover show, made by Jet TV, doesn't appear to have a name as yet, but the new footage shows Lisa having a lot of fun with the team on set! The clip, retweeted by the MUA, shows Lisa joking about attacking her client with an eyelash curler, before the pair joke about what not to say on a first date – with Lisa's client telling an embarrassing story about an awkward joke she once made.

Lisa with the cast of her new show

Jet TV's official account captioned the video: "Another taster for our new show! @lisaAmakeup shows how to use eyelash curlers...and what not to talk about on a first date. More info on where you'll be able to watch coming soon."

Joking about the eyelash curlers, Lisa can be heard saying: "This is going to be a right old carry-on isn't it? Because I'm going to come at you with a contraption and you're going to be like 'get away from me!' Do you trust me? Because I don't trust myself, I am having a hot flush!"

It was revealed that Lisa would be starring in the new makeover show, which will also feature celebrity hairdresser Richard Ward, in December. Lisa was pictured in a group shot on the television channel's Instagram page, which read: "Our brilliant experts filming outside @richardwardhair for our new makeover show." Lisa will be giving her expertise as a makeover artist, alongside other fashion and lifestyle experts.

The beauty guru also sadly lost her long-time position at Britain's Got Talent in December, thought to be a decision based on Ant McPartlin's return to the show. The 42-year-old, who finalised her divorce from Ant in October, liked a tweet which read: "For you to lose your job because of your ex is very unfair and unjust, you're a beautiful soul. You hold your head up while others' masks slip." She also confirmed that it wasn't her decision to leave her job, and replied to a tweet which read: "Sorry [but] @lisaAmakeup being axed is just… ridiculous !! Why should she be punished?!," writing: "Exactly hun."