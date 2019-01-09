Fans furious as Jenna Coleman's Victoria will air in US before UK The ITV show will air in the US first

Fans are eagerly awaiting the third season of the hugely popular show Victoria, and as such were furious to hear that the ITV show will premiere in the US ahead of the UK. American network PBS, which has rights to the show in the US, announced the news on Twitter, writing: "Dear subjects, only one week to go until #VictoriaPBS returns to @masterpiecepbs." While fans across the pond were delighted, UK-based viewers were less pleased, with one tweeting: "What about the UK?! Seems very, very strange for the last war series to premiere on PBS before it has even aired on @ITV!"

Another person added: "It is shocking that a British period drama is airing in America before the U.K. where it is meant to be aired first... very baffling... and very wrong it seems. As us in the U.K. have to wait months for their shows to come here... must be to do with funding." Speaking to Radio Times about the different airdates, a spokesperson for ITV said: "We'll be working to ensure that any content on social media and/or from US press will be geo-blocked to avoid any spoilers for UK viewers."

Jenna Coleman recently opened up about season three, and revealed that she will potentially leave the show if the character gets too old for her. She toldRadio Times: "In the next one she's starting to look a bit more matronly, she's had six or seven children, so a bit wider, bit more of a bust, the make-up is more drawn… but there will come a point in her story when no amount of prosthetic make-up or me lowering my voice will be convincing enough." The Crown recently made a similar decision after casting Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies as the Queen and Prince Philip, who replaced Claire Foy and Matt Smith after two seasons.

