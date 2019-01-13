Louise Redknapp releases second emotional statement following her fall The former Strictly star was left with horrific injuries after her accident

Louise Redknapp had been looking forward to starring in Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 musical in the West End, but was tragically forced to pull out of the show after suffering from a nasty fall last week. The former Strictly star has since been inundated with messages of support from her fans, and has thanked them all for their support in a new statement. Posting to Instagram Stories, the mum-of-two wrote: "I just wanted to say a massive thank you to you all for your love and well wishes yesterday. I am really touched by all your messages, tweets and support since my accident. It means so much."

Louise Redknapp thanked her fans for their support

The former Eternal singer continued: "I already can't wait to get back to work but for now I'm going to rest up with my boys and the dogs.and keep rehearsing my script for 9 to 5." Louise was rushed to hospital after a dramatic fall, which left her with a fractured wrist and deep cuts to her face. Louise shared a photo on Instagram of her injuries, and said that she was heartbroken to be missing the show. She also revealed that the extent of her fall had meant that she needed to have ten stitches in her chin.

Louise began rehearsing for 9 to 5 in December, and had said how excited she was for the new challenge, playing the role of Violet in the hit show.The theatre production also stars ex-EastEnders actress Bonnie Langford, as well as Brian Conley, and Love Island's Amber Davies.

Louise fell over and suffered horrific injuries

Producers are yet to replace Louise’s starring role in the show, and said in a statement: "Due to an injury this week, Louise Redknapp has had to temporarily withdraw from performing the role of Violet in 9 to 5 The Musical. The recovery time recommended means Louise is no longer able to properly rehearse the show in the remaining time left before opening. Together we have made the difficult decision to delay Louise’s start date in the show. We hope that Louise will start performances sometime towards the end of March/early April 2019. Everyone at 9 to 5 wishes Louise a speedy recovery and we look forward to welcoming her back."

