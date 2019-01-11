Louise Redknapp rushed to hospital after dramatic fall: see photo The mum-of-two has had to quit her role in a new West End show

Louise Redknapp has been forced to pull out of the new Dolly Parton musical 9 to 5 after a dramatic fall. The former Strictly Come Dancing finalist was rushed to hospital following the accident, which left her with a broken wrist and deep cuts to her face.

The fall means Louise will miss the opening performance and several weeks of her new musical, which she has been rehearsing for over the past few weeks. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of her injuries on Friday, Louise said she was heartbroken to be missing the show. "It breaks my heart to say I am having to take some time out and won’t be able to continue with my role in 9-5. Due to a nasty fall I have only gone and fractured my wrist and got 10 (yes 10) stitches in my chin.

Louise Redknapp will miss the start of Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 musical

"Following my doctors orders - they have said I will be ok but as they say in the theatre ’the show must go on’ and I wish the rest of the fabulous cast an amazing opening night and I will be back on that stage for 9-5 before you know it."

Her co-star, former Love Island winner Amber Davies, took to social media to wish her a speedy recovery after the accident, writing: "I leave her for 2 minutes. One of my favourite humans. I wish you a speedy recovery and can’t wait to watch you be a leading lady. See you Tuesday."

Producers are yet to replace Louise’s starring role in the show, and said in a statement: "Due to an injury this week, Louise Redknapp has had to temporarily withdraw from performing the role of Violet in 9 to 5 The Musical.

Louise has been rehearsing for the show for months

"The recovery time recommended means Louise is no longer able to properly rehearse the show in the remaining time left before opening. Together we have made the difficult decision to delay Louise’s start date in the show. We hope that Louise will start performances sometime towards the end of March/early April 2019. Everyone at 9 to 5 wishes Louise a speedy recovery and we look forward to welcoming her back."

