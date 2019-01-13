Has the gender of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby been revealed? It won't be long until we find out for sure!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first baby in the spring, and bets have been placed on the gender of their unborn child since the news was revealed in October. However, over the weekend, Betfair have suspended bets on the couple having a girl. Betfair Spokesperson Katie Baylis said: “We haven’t seen too much betting on this market for a while, but tonight all of a sudden we have seen a flurry of betting activity on the baby to a girl. So much so that we’ve had to suspend the market and stop taking bets on the sex of the baby. If the punters are anything to go by, then we could have a new Princess in a couple of months' time." Odds on the baby's name – if they are a girl – have also been placed. Katie listed the three top favourite names: "Diana is the 8/1 favourite, with Alice at 13/1 and Grace at 14/1 for the name of child."

Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting their first baby

During Prince Harry and Meghan's tour in Australia in October, Harry told a well-wisher during a walkabout that he would like to have a daughter. The fan shouted from the crowd: "I hope it's a girl!" to which Harry replied: "So do I!" If it is a girl, the baby will be the second granddaughter for Prince Charles, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first niece. The little girl will also be close in age with Princess Charlotte, who currently is the only female among her siblings and cousin.

The happy couple are moving to Windsor ahead of their baby's arrival

The new baby will grow up in Windsor in their early years, with Prince Harry and Meghan set to move to Frogmore Cottage ahead of their arrival. It is understood that Harry and Meghan hope to turn Frogmore Cottage into a five-bedroom family home, with enough room for a live-in nanny and a nursery for their baby. Kensington Palace have said that the costs of building work will be covered by the Sovereign Grant, while Harry and Meghan are expected to pay for any decorative updates. Similar levels of secrecy surrounded plans for Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate, which was given to Prince William and Kate by the Queen following their wedding in 2011.

Meghan and Harry's new official residence is particularly special to the couple, not only because it will be where they raise their first child, but because it faces the stunning grounds of the couple's wedding reception venue, Frogmore House. The happy couple tied the knot in May 2018, in front of the royal family and their famous friends. Just five months later, they announced the happy news that they were expecting a baby.

