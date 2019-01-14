Louise Redknapp's replacement for 9 to 5 revealed The former Strictly Come Dancing star was forced to pull out after a horrific fall last week

Louise Redknapp was devastated after a nasty fall lead to her having to pull out of West End musical 9 to 5. And while the former Strictly Come Dancing star recovers, it has been revealed that she will be replaced by actress Caroline Sheen. According to The Sun, Caroline will take on the role as Violet Newstead until the end of March, when Louise will return to the show. Caroline is a regular on the West End, and has appeared in shows including Grease, Mamma Mia and The Witches of Eastwick. She has also been in films including Nativity Rocks and Les Miserables.

The mum-of-two was rushed to hospital last week after a dramatic fall, which left her with a fractured wrist and deep cuts to her face. Louise shared a photo on Instagram of her injuries, and said that she was heartbroken to be missing the show. She also revealed that the extent of her fall had meant that she needed to have ten stitches in her chin. The star was inundated with messages of support from her fans, and later released a statement thanking everyone for their kind words, and revealed that she would still continue to learn her lines in preparation for her comeback.

Louise suffered painful injuries after a nasty fall last week

Posting to Instagram Stories, Louise wrote: "I just wanted to say a massive thank you to you all for your love and well wishes yesterday. I am really touched by all your messages, tweets and support since my accident. It means so much." The former Eternal singer continued: "I already can't wait to get back to work but for now I'm going to rest up with my boys and the dogs.and keep rehearsing my script for 9 to 5."

Louise began rehearsing for 9 to 5 in December, and had said how excited she was for the new challenge, playing the role of Violet in the hit show. The theatre production also stars ex-EastEnders actress Bonnie Langford, as well as Brian Conley, and Love Island's Amber Davies.

