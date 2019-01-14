Princess Beatrice left heartbroken by the death of her puppy Sad news for the royal family

Princess Beatrice is mourning the loss of her beloved puppy, HELLO! can confirm. The 30-year-old royal was left heartbroken after one of her dogs died following a walk in Windsor Great Park. It's believed that her Norfolk Terrier was poisoned after eating a mysterious substance, the dog was swiftly rushed to hospital. However, doctors were unable to identify what her pet had eaten and was forced to be put down last month. It's been reported that Beatrice now fears for her other dogs - who are kept at home with her father Prince Andrew - could be at risk.

Princess Beatrice is mourning the loss of one of her dogs

The sad news comes shortly after the Queen's granddaughter returned from Kenya where she rung in the New Year with her new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Daily Mail published a picture of the couple walking hand-in-hand on the beach on Lamu, an island off Kenya where Edoardo's family own a coastal estate. It is thought that Beatrice flew to be with her boyfriend shortly after Christmas, where she spent the festivities with the royal family in Sandringham.

Beatrice and Edoardo have been reportedly dating since September, but it wasn't until November that rumours started circulating about their potential romance. They went public with their relationship in December when they attended the Third Annual Berggruen Prize Gala in New York. This is believed to be the royal's first relationship since her split from her partner of ten years, Dave Clark, in 2016. The Uber executive married girlfriend Lynn Anderson in July after popping the question in 2017.

Meanwhile, Edoardo -who is the stepson of ex-Prime Minister David Cameron's late friend, Christopher Shale - is a father to a year-two-old son from a previous relationship. He has apparently met Beatrice's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, who she is extremely close to.

