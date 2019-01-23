Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have delayed start to This Morning after NTA win The pair were out celebrating at the National Television Awards on Tuesday night

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield made TV gold back in 2016 when they appeared in their outfits from the night before on This Morning after celebrating their National Television Award win, and viewers have eagerly anticipated the pair's hungover presenting skills ever since! This year, after winning the Best Daytime TV award once again, the presenting duo had a delayed start to the show – with Alison Hammond taking over!

Holly and Phil rode into the studio with the Hairy Bikers

Fans took to Twitter to anticipate the beginning of This Morning, with one person writing: "Yeah the #NTAs are great and everything but the real highlight will be watching Holly and Phil attempt to present tomorrow morning," while another added: "Tomorrow is annual 'Phil and Holly are hungover on tv' day and I couldn’t be more buzzing to tune in to @thismorning and see some TV gold."

Despite also attending the NTA after party, Alison opened the show and thanks viewers for voting for them, saying: "Ninth year in a row and it's all down to you! Phil and Holly had the best time last night, not sure where they are." She then introduced their first guests, the Hairy Bikers, who rode into the studios with Holly and Phil on the back of their backs, while the mum-of-three held onto their NTA statuette.

Holly looked stunning at the NTAs

Climbing off the motorbike, Phillip said: "Thanks guys, that was a hell of a night!" Alison jokily chastised the pair, saying: "What time do you call this?" Speaking about the evening, Holly said: "What an amazing night, it's just a special night," before promising a hungover Phil that they will be "fine" presenting the show this year, as he told her: "I'm worse than you this year!" Holly posted a snap of herself with Phil at the NTAs on Thursday morning, writing: "Wow... what a night....THANK YOU!!!!!!! You are the best... we love doing the show and LOVE that you love it too... see you soon, although you may be a little blurry!"

