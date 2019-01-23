Why Strictly's Joe Sugg didn't join girlfriend Dianne Buswell at the NTAs It's a pretty good reason!

The Strictly Come Dancing cast were out in force at Tuesday night's National Television Awards, but one of 2018's most popular stars was noticeably missing from the group. Joe Sugg opted out of joining girlfriend Dianne Buswell at the bash, because he had already made plans with his best friends – how sweet! The YouTube star posted a video on his Instagram Story to tell his fans that he had decided to catch up with his pals, who he hadn't seen for months, instead of attending the awards ceremony. Good for you, Joe.

"I'm not at the NTAs, I haven't seen these losers for months! And I actually miss them," he wrote. "It's my one day off and we planned to have dinner together before I even knew what the NTAs were," he added, with some smiley-face emojis.

Joe celebrated with Dianne when she got home

Joe clearly wanted to mark the award win in some way, however, since he presented Dianne with a giant sparkler when she returned home from the party. Sharing the video on his Story again, he said: "Congratulations! I didn't have a cake, so I got an… orange. I'm very proud of you, well done. Well done my love!" Aw.

Some other Strictly fan favourites were missing from Tuesday night's celebrations – new couple Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts decided to miss the bash, instead choosing to have a quiet romantic date together. Gorka Marquez also arrived without girlfriend Gemma Atkinson, telling HELLO! she was sadly too busy with work commitments. "She was going to come but she’s working and then tomorrow she has a radio [show] so she has to be up at four in the morning," Gorka revealed exclusively. "So she couldn’t make it here, so I’m by myself tonight."

