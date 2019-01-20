Dancing on Ice's Gemma Collins wants Holly Willoughby to apologise for calling her unprofessional The drama continues…

Dancing on Ice star Gemma Collins has spoken out after being branded "unprofessional" by Holly Willoughby and her co-host Phillip Schofield. The TV duo - who also present the ITV skating show – had expressed their surprise after Gemma had left Sunday night's live show early as she was tired, but Gemma insisted that they were given the wrong information and would like a public apology. In an interview with the Daily Mirror, Gemma said: "I've been told on the rumour mill that Phil and Holly have been told off, but a public apology would go a long way. I haven’t seen them yet – obviously I'll see them at the studio, but I'd like an intervention before the show starts."

Gemma Collins wants Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to apologise

MORE: The Queen puts on a brave face following Prince Philip's car crash

Gemma's skate partner Matt Evers has given several interviews to defend her following Holly and Phil's discussion on Monday. It had been claimed that Gemma had left the show early to go and have a nap, but Matt denied that this was true. Speaking on Lorraine, he said: "We all want to take a nap on Sunday – we're there all day on Saturday for rehearsals, we're there first thing in the morning on Sunday… by the time the show hits at 6 o'clock, you're exhausted… We just had the group number and after the group number she thought she was free to go."

READ: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes open up about life away from the camera

Matt continued: "That was just a miscommunication between stage management, her, everything. She got a text saying her car had arrived and asked someone if she could go and they say, 'Yeah you're finished.'" Matt also praised Gemma's work ethic, and said that he was on his way to the ice rink to train with her, and that the audience were in for a treat as they had a "fantastic routine planned."

Holly and Phil called Gemma "unprofessional"

Holly and Phil had joked that Gemma had disappeared on Sunday night with her fellow contestant, Kem Cetinary. Holly said: "The thing is, I really love Gemma. I really love Gemma. You know I'm a big fan of Gemma and I think she's great on the show, I do. But I think there has to be a little bit of professionalism, a little bit of pride in your work." Phillip added: "In all my years of television I have never kept a studio waiting like that."

Loading the player...

Dancing on Ice in 60 seconds

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.