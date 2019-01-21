Phillip Schofield replaced by John Barrowman on This Morning - find out why Faaaaabulous!

This Morning viewers were in for a treat on Monday as I'm A Celebrity star John Barrowman stepped in for Phillip Schofield. The actor joined Holly Willoughby as her usual counterpart enjoyed a day off. Holly, 37, took to Instagram to share a selfie of the pair, and said: "Look who's come to play today... @johnscotbarrowman FABULOUS!!!!" On Friday, John announced his replacement role when he appeared on the ITV daytime show. "I will behave myself. I'm going to have a lot of fun and I will wear my glasses so I can read the teleprompter," promised the 51-year-old.

Viewers rushed to Twitter to share their delight over John's appearance, with one saying: "What an absolutely brilliant show John, we need you on our screens more often, a total breath of fresh air." Another tweeted: "Well done John, I really enjoyed the programme this morning, thank you for brightening up lots of people's day!" John later added a lovely post, thanking ITV for the opportunity: "Thanks @hollywilloughby for letting me be your #copilot today, I had a #Fabulous time you're a Gem. Thanks @thismorning team for making me feel welcome and thanks @itv for the opportunity. Just a few shots from my morning. Jb."

His appearance comes hours after Holly and Phil filmed Sunday night's Dancing on Ice. The co-hosts had to step in after contestant Gemma Collins and Jason Gardiner were embroiled in a heated debate. The TOWIE star accused the judge of selling stories about her. Holly poked fun at the situation when she introduced celebrity contestant Melody Thornton to the ring. "Well it is time for the final skating star of the night and it's our Pussycat Doll," she said. "Let's get the inside story as she skates to a song from West Side Story, nobody sold that story that's for sure."

Jason had given Gemma three points for her Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend routine. "There wasn't any elegance," he said." Marilyn Monroe was a woman in control of her femininity. You were all over the place still and there was not enough skating content." However, Gemma quickly remarked: "Maybe if you didn't sell stories on me I wouldn't have been so much upset this week." To which, Jason quipped: "This doesn't help your cause. It shows you're just a brat. Listen to what we're saying."

