Strictly Come Dancing star reveals future about the show

Strictly Come Dancing have been celebrating since Tuesday, when the BBC One dance show picked up the National Television Award for the Best Talent Show. And there is some further good news for all Strictly fans, with head judge Shirley Ballas confirming that she will be coming back for the next series later in the year, along with fellow judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli. Shirley to The Mirror when asked: "Yes, yes, I'm definitely coming back. We all are." Shirley replaced head judge Len Goodman in 2017, and has become a favourite with viewers. While she isn’t afraid to say what she thinks, Shirley is also prone to showing her soft side.

Shirley recently impressed Strictly fans during the tour, when she took to the stage in Birmingham to dance. She told The Mirror: "It feels incredible to dust off my dancing shoes again – I feel very blessed. The whole tour team are fabulous. I love being out there dancing and being able to meet all the fans of the show." It's been a very exciting start to the year for Shirley, both in her professional and personal life. Earlier in the month, she revealed that she had "met someone nice" and was dating again.

It was later reported that Shirley, 58, has been dating actor Daniel Taylor, 44, since they starred together in pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk over the Christmas period. While they haven't officially confirmed the relationship, the pair often support each other with retweets on Twitter, with Shirley describing Daniel as a "very funny handsome man".

Shirley's happy news comes after she told HELLO! that she wanted to find love again. "If I was in a relationship again it would have to be with somebody that really cared about me, who was kind, caring and loving," she said. Shirley admitted that she tried online dating for a brief spell, adding: "I haven't had a boyfriend for a long time. I do believe it will happen. I don't know when or where, but I would love to be in love again."

