Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke has had plenty of memorable moments on the BBC One dance show, and is the only original dancer left in the programme. However, there is still one thing that Anton is hoping to achieve – and that's to do the winners dance. Talking to HELLO!, Anton said: "I've not done the winners dance... that I think everybody would like to see. That's one thing I'd like to do, thank you. The Winner's Dance - I don't know what it is, because I've never had the chance to do it. But I want to do it. I want to do the dance of the champion. Which is basically me walking around with the glitterball, raised aloft by all the boys - on their shoulders - and the nation going 'An-ton! An-ton! An-ton!' That's the dream."

Anton was out first in Strictly this year after being partnered with Susannah Constantine. While Anton put on a brave face, Brendan Cole told HELLO! that no dancer wants to go out first, and explained how Anton would have felt. Writing in his Strictly column, he said: "For any of the couples, finding out you are in the bottom two of the first night is depressing, and it can be really tough and soul destroying to be the first to leave the competition." He added: "You start something and it’s a big whirlwind and then it’s over and you are out. If the partnership isn’t great mind you, then some couples might be relieved to be out so soon! But even so, to be voted out first isn’t a good experience."

Other memorable celebrities that have been partnered with Anton include Ann Widdercombe in series eight, who gave some comical performances that failed to impress the judges, but the audience at home enjoyed the comical effect, and the couple stayed in until week ten of the competition. Anton's best run in the show was during the first series, when he was partnered with soprano singer Lesley Garrett. The pair made it to the final and came in third place. Anton has also come in fourth place on several occasions, including while partnered with actress Laila Rouass and newsreader Katie Derham.

