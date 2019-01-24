Strictly's Anton du Beke's twin babies crash his tour dancing rehearsals – watch Anton is currently rehearsing for his new dance show with Erin Boag

Anton du Beke's face lights up whenever he talks about his two-year-old twins, George and Henrietta, but it sounds as if they aren’t as keen as he is when it comes to dancing! The Strictly Come Dancing star is currently rehearsing for his new show, Dance Those Magical Musicals, with former Strictly pro Erin Boag, and told HELLO! that his twins had come to watch them rehearse, but cried when they started to dance. "My wife Hannah and the babies came in on the Saturday morning, and they were so excited it was lovely. Then we started to dance, and they started to cry which wasn’t good! And I mean, like cry, cry. Then I had to take them out of the studio," he said.

While Anton thinks his twins will be "too young" to go and sit in the audience this year, he very much enjoys being able to show them what he can do in rehearsals. He said: "I know they can't take in what's going on, they see daddy doing something with someone else, and they are playing around and wanting to be involved. But it's quite a thing to be able to dance in front of your children."

Anton du Beke and Erin Boag are rehearsing for their new tour, which starts on 25 January

Anton and Erin are touring the UK with 'Dance Those Magical Musicals' from Friday 25 January 2019. More info at antonanderin.com.

