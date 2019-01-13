Coleen Nolan reveals the real reason she left Loose Women The TV star has opened up about her ordeal

Coleen Nolan has spoken out about her three-month departure from Loose Women, which followed after her feud with Kim Woodburn live on the show. The star revealed that she was forced to take a break from the ITV daytime show because she was receiving death threats from vicious online trolls. Talking to The Mirror's Notebook magazine, the mum-of-three said of the difficult time: "Everything spiralled. I’d ploughed on with work and hadn’t faced up to my divorce, but when the death threats happened it was a catalyst and it all hit me. I needed to get a grip on my life."

Coleen Nolan left Loose Women for three months after receiving death threats

Coleen – who was in a joint interview with her Loose Women co-stars Saira Khan and Chizzy Akudolu – added: "You have to be made of steel to not be affected by hurtful comments. But when people were saying things like 'I hope you die of cancer like your sister', it was time to stop." Saira said that it had been a "wake-up call to how awful social media can be," and added that the panellists had all kept in regular contact with Coleen during her time off. "We all checked in and texted every week. It wasn’t the same without her, but we supported her every step of the way," she said.

MORE: Ruth Langsford opens up about friend's brave cancer battle

Coleen's Loose Women co-stars helped her through the scary time

READ: Strictly's Kevin Clifton gets singing lessons after struggling

In December, Coleen received a warm welcome and standing ovation when she returned to Loose Women, and said that the positive response had nearly made her cry. Just before she took her break, Coleen broke down in tears as she opened up about her argument with Kim during an appearance on This Morning. She said: "It was never meant to be like that, I genuinely thought she was coming to make amends, that is what I was told and it didn't go that way from the moment she came out." The TV star continued: "And I have to say it was so shocking, genuinely shocking for all of us, I don't like to see anyone in that much distress how she was at the end, it has been the worst week of my life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.