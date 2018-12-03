Coleen Nolan returns to Loose Woman for the first time since Kim Woodburn row Coleen was criticised for her row with Kim

Coleen Nolan has returned to Loose Women for the first time after she stepped down following a row with Kim Woodburn on the show. The audience were delighted to see the TV panellist, who has been a regular on the show since 2010, and gave her a standing ovation. Speaking about their positive response, she said: "It was very nice, it nearly made me cry! It's like coming home… It's been great." Her fellow panellists, Janet Street Porter and Ruth Langsford joked that they had dressed for the occasion in festive outfits while Jane Moore quipped: "I'm just normal. I didn't get the memo!"

The pair had a falling out on the show back in August

Coleen took a break after she was criticised by viewers following an argument with Kim Woodburn, who was appearing as a guest on the show. Speaking on This Morning following the incident, she broke down in tears, saying: "It was never meant to be like that, I genuinely thought she was coming to make amends, that is what I was told and it didn't go that way from the moment she came out," she explained. The TV star continued: "And I have to say it was so shocking, genuinely shocking for all of us, I don't like to see anyone in that much distress how she was at the end, it has been the worst week of my life."

Kim also opened up about the incident to New! Magazine, saying: "I was asked to do Loose Women and I didn't think it would turn out like it did - very hurtful. I was told that it was a reconciliation on Coleen's behalf... I don't know if the producers didn't tell her, or if they conned both of us to get us on." After the appearance, Coleen revealed she was taking a hiatus to recover from the online backlash. "I don't wish her any harm and I'm sorry she has no job on Loose Women," said Kim, she then continued: "I can say hand on heart, I didn’t cause it and I hope, in time, she gets back on her feet."

