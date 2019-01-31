Duchess Kate just held a very important meeting at Kensington Palace There are exciting times ahead no doubt…

The Duchess of Cambridge received a very important visitor to Kensington Palace on Wednesday, according to the Court Circular. Kate held a private meeting with Lorraine Heggessey, who is CEO of the Royal Foundation, and no doubt discussed some exciting plans for the year ahead. The cause, which is spearheaded by Kate and husband Prince William, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aims to fight challenges across subjects such as mental health, bullying, conservation and wildlife, addiction and the armed forces communities.

Kate held a private meeting with Lorraine Heggessey

Following the meeting, Lorraine tweeted to raise awareness of the upcoming Endeavour Fund Awards, which Harry and Meghan are confirmed to be attending on February 7. "These are the best awards full of amazing achievements," she wrote. While William has attended in the past with his younger brother, we have yet to see Kate at the event, which celebrates the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

MORE: Prince Harry's solo Valentine's Day plans revealed

Loading the player...

The 'Fab Four' are known to work together very closely on Royal Foundation projects, and have attended a number of events together since Meghan joined the family. In November 2018, the siblings-in-law attended a private dinner at Victoria House in Bloomsbury to discuss their causes, and memorably in February 2018, Meghan joined Harry, William and Kate for the first time at the Royal Foundation Forum.

​​​​​​​William, Harry, Meghan and Kate spearhead the foundation

No doubt Kate and Lorraine had plenty to chat about. The Duchess is thought to be stepping up her work surrounding child welfare in 2019, and has reportedly been gathering a team to work strategies for providing children with the best support - regardless of wealth or social background.

MORE: What the royals' handwriting says about them – and it might surprise you

In a speech during a visit to the Reach Academy in London in 2018, she said: "We all know how important childhood is, and how the early years shape us for life. We also know how negative the downstream impact can be, if problems emerging at the youngest age are overlooked, or ignored. It is therefore vital that we nurture children through this critical, early period." We're sure we'll find out more about her secret meeting soon!