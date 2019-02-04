Watch the powerful trailer for The Handmaid's Tale series three Catch up on the award-winning drama on All4

The trailer for the highly anticipated new series of The Handmaid's Tale caused a stir as it debuted during Sunday night's Super Bowl. Parodying Ronald Reagan's iconic 1984 'Morning in America' campaign advert, the trailer begins as a promotion for the Republic of Gilead's successes, hailing a world where "more women will go to work" and "dozens of children will be born," before shifting and showing the violent horrors of the regime.

As Elisabeth Moss' voice as Offred gives her call to arms with the words "Wake up America," it is clear that revolution will be the focus of the forthcoming series.

The trailer for season three debuted at the Super Bowl

Based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name, The Handmaid's Tale follows the life of one 'handmaid', Offred, as she navigates life as a sexual slave forced to bear children under a religious and political dictatorship. Elisabeth was awarded a Golden Globe for her unflinching performance in the Hulu drama, which also features performances from Joseph Fiennes and Samira Wiley and is produced by Margaret Attwood herself.

As the programme heads into its third instalment, many fans have worried about the multi-award winning show straying away from the original source material. Fortunately, showrunner Bruce Miller has promised that, while he has imagined "a world beyond" Margaret's text, staying true to the novel is the team's priority. "The book starts, then jumps 200 years with an academic discussion at the end of it about what's happened in those intervening 200 years," Bruce explained. "We're covering the same territory she covered, just a bit more slowly."

While Hulu is yet to provide a start date for the new series, it is expected that The Handmaid's Tale will air on the streaming service in the spring. UK fans can catch up on the first two seasons on All4.

