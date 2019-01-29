Fans thrilled at HUGE character return in Toy Story 4 Are you looking forward to Toy Story 4

Toy Story 4 is being released in June 2019, and the makers behind the hugely popular Pixar franchise have revealed the first look at a long lost favourite character – Bo Peep! The porcelain doll, who was omitted from Toy Story 3, has returned with a whole new look. Instead of her pink and white dress, the new and improved character now has trousers and cloak, and fans were delighted with her new look.

With Bo Peep and Toy Story 4 trending on Twitter following the announcement, one person wrote: "I want to know what Bo Peep's been through has she been scavenging on Jakku for 20 years or what," while another person added: "Is Bo Peep a Toy Story character or ready to fight in Infinity War part 2?" Following the announcement of her return, others asked about other toy characters who were missing from Toy Story 3, with one writing: "So Bo Peep's gonna be in Toy Story 4. That's cool. But what about my boy Wheezy. Where's he at, huh?"

The official synopsis for the much-anticipated film reads: "This long-lost friend of Woody, Buzz and the gang always shared a special connection with Woody, but they have not seen each other in years, and Bo has become chipped and faded over time. Bo's strength and sarcasm always belied her delicate porcelain exterior, and it turns out she's an adventure-seeking free spirit who feels right at home on the road. When she and Woody are reunited under unlikely circumstances, they realise they've grown worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy." The director of the film, Josh Cooley, said: "Bo's taken control of her own destiny. While Woody was watching Andy grow up, Bo gathered dust until she took it upon herself to head out into the world. And when Woody shows up, they can't believe that they've found each other again."

