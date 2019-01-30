What's coming to Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime UK in February 2019 - our top picks Which show are you most looking forward to watching?

Oh, is it too cold to go outside still? We guess that means we'll have to stick on the telly and catch-up on some of our favourite shows. Luckily, there are some brilliant ones coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and NOW TV in February in the UK. From dystopian dramas to wholesome comedies, take a look through our top picks of shows to stream…

Netflix

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace - 1 February

Finally tune in and watch the show that has made perhaps the biggest wave during awards season, with Darren Criss (who plays Andrew Cunanan) picking up all of the awards. The series follows the real life assassination of fashion icon Gianni Versace at the hands of the serial killer, Cunanan, and examines the murderer's other victims, and his motives. It's very creepy, and if you liked The People vs. OJ Simpson, this is definitely the one for you.

The Umbrella Academy - 15 February

Seven super powered children are adopted by a billionaire, in the hopes that his new army might save the world. However, once the youngsters become teenagers, everything changes. Now in their thirties, the dysfunctional family are forced to join together to solve the mystery of their estranged father's death. From the mind of Gerard Way (from My Chemical Romance), this one looks like it'll be a total winner, so get in there before everyone knows about it!

Nightflyers - 1 February

Game of Thrones but in space? George RR Martin has swapped dragons for spaceships for his first television project since being the mind behind the most popular TV show of all time. The sci-fi show follows a team of scientists in the future who attempt to make contact with aliens, who manage to get on board of the ship with them.

Russian Doll - 1 February

Imagine Groundhog Day but much more unpleasant, and you have Russian Doll. The dark comedy follows Nadia, a woman partying one night in New York City who keeps dying over and over again on the same night. Starring Orange is the New Black's Natasha Lyonne, it's has already received pretty great reviews, so we're ready to find out more about it!

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments - 26 February

The supernatural series' die-hard fans will be delighted to hear that Shadowhunters is wrapping things up nicely with an additional season three B. Although it was cancelled in 2018, the show made two more episodes to wrap up the final storylines, which is becoming a more common practise with cancelled TV shows. While Lucifer and Brooklyn 99 were both saved by online campaigns from fans, Sense8 also tied up loose ends for fans in a one-off TV film following season two of the cult hit.

NOW TV

Modern Family – 1 February

Settle down with season 10 of our favourite family - the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tuckers! This series is still doing what it does best; giving us genuine laugh out loud moments while making us care deeply for the characters we've seen grow up on our screens over the year. We can't wait until it's back!

Das Boot – 6 February

The official synopsis reads: "An inexperienced U-boat crew has to survive a secret mission and a young German woman is torn between loyalty for her home country and the French resistance in the WWII drama." Sounds dramatic, right? Even better, the boxset is being dropped all at once, so you can bingewatch to your heart's content!

The Walking Dead (Season 9b) – 11 February

After saying goodbye to Rick Grimes (not for the last time, we're sure), the survivors are now faced with a terrifying new threat, which is perhaps one of the freakiest things to have happened in the whole series so far – Whisperers. These zombies, who are intelligent enough to speak and create an army, make the undead a whole new threat this series. Frankly, they were getting old.

The Handmaid's Tale – 11 February

Catch up on both series of this deeply disturbing show which follows June, a woman forced into servitude after America becomes controlled by a totalitarian government that forces fertile women to be 'handmaids' to the rich and powerful, and bear their children for them. In season two, June has to struggle with dealing with her pregnancy and living under Serena Joy's roof, while trying to find a way out of Gilead.

Westworld (Seasons 1-2) – 26 February

A show so good it's almost worth putting your phone away so you can watch every word, and also a show that has so many timelines that you have to pay attention or you'll be totally lost. The series takes place in a theme park inhabited by 'hosts', robots that look uncannily like humans, therefore allowing guests to fulfil all of their 'wild wild west' fantasies. However, you can't make practically sentient beings without something going amiss.

Amazon Prime

New Amsterdam – 8 February

The official synopsis reads; "Inspired by the oldest public hospital in America, New Amsterdam follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution's newest medical director who must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital and return it to the glory that put it on the map." Sounds good to us!

Lorena - 15 February

Are you a fan of documentaries? Lorena looks at the case of John Wayne and Lorena Bobbitt, who were in the centre of a case that shocked the world. According to Amazon Prime: "The series provides a fresh perspective on the story and exposes how the case laid the groundwork for the modern 24-hour news cycle and increasing sensationalistic media coverage."