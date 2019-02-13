Kevin Clifton leads tributes to Pasha Kovalev following Strictly exit Kevin Clifton was among those to send a Twitter message to Pasha

Strictly Come Dancing stars have been out in force sending good wishes to Pasha Kovalev after the professional dancer announced his departure from the popular dance show. Strictly's official Twitter account announced the news on Wednesday, writing: "Sadly after eight incredible series, the brilliant @PashaKovalev has decided to leave #Strictly. Pasha, from all of us, thank you for your amazing choreography and routines over the years. You'll be sorely missed!" In another tweet, they added: "We'd like to say a HUGE thank you to @PashaKovalev for being part of the #Strictly family for eight wonderful series - you will be missed."

Pasha was a runner-up in 2018 with Ashley Roberts

Kevin Clifton was among those to send his best wishes to the star, writing: "@bbcstrictly is going to miss you @PashaKovalev. Congrats on your hugely successful run on the show. More 10's than anyone! Thanks for your constant calm and kindness within the group. Good luck with whatever your next adventure is mate." Dianne Buswell added: "Pasha! I wish you all the best with everything you do! You superstar I'll miss ya loads but first we have pro tour." Amy Dowden also wrote: "Pasha, a true gent and beautiful dancer who will be so missed on strictly come dancing!!!! Wishing you all the love and happiness on your next venture!!" Joanne Clifton also tweeted: "Wishing this @bbcstrictly legend @PashaKovalev all the very best for the future! #Strictly will miss you BIG TIME!"

Speaking about his exit, Pasha wrote: "After scoring 93 perfect tens, reaching four finals lifting one Glitter Ball, it's time for me to find a new challenge and so I've decided to make last year - my final season on Strictly. I've had five fantastic years, full of wonderful memories, thanks to the incredible partners, professionals and myriad of behind the scenes teams who all work to make Strictly the amazing production that it is."

