Rachel Riley makes shock confession after first Russia trip with Strictly's Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley has made a shocking revelation following her first trip to Russia, where her Strictly Come Dancing boyfriend Pasha Kovalev is from. Speaking to The Guardian about her veganism, the Countdown star revealed she "fell off the wagon" during her recent holiday. "Last year, I went to Russia for the first time and there was so much good stuff on offer that I did fall off the wagon a little bit," she shared. "I tried a few things I shouldn't have."

Rachel Riley headed to Russia for the first time last year

"I tried vodka with caviar and sour cream and I tried my favourite Russian salad which is called - Herring in a Fur Coat and it's delicious," she added. "It's got carrots, beetroot, potato, onion, eggs, spring onion, herring and Russian’s favourite, loads and loads of mayo… It's absolutely delicious and I've missed it like anything. Until recently where I made my own vegan version." The 33-year-old, who has been dating the professional dancer since 2014, spoke to the publication in honour of her one-year vegan anniversary.

"If I had the same food options of what to eat when I was aged eight than I do now, then maybe I'd be celebrating my 25 year vegan anniversary," she continued. Rachel and Pasha first met each other when they were partnered together on the BBC ballroom show over five years ago. They confirmed their romance a year later after Rachel ended her marriage to Jamie Gilbert. Last month, Rachel celebrated her 33rd birthday with her man before toasting Pasha's 39th birthday a few days later.

"He got me this coat for my birthday and he had this amazing denim jacket made with - he chose all of these details to go on it like all of this animals from our wildlife trip with my favourite colours and flowers and it's completely mad," she recently told HELLO! at the Cirque du Soleil premiere. Her birthday also coincided with her ten-year anniversary on Countdown. "It was my birthday as well," she shared. "So we were out with loads of friends, we went to Mildred's in Soho… had a couple of cocktails and posted a lot of rude words, that's why people watch it!"

