Why you won't be seeing Alex Jones on The One Show tonight

The One Show fans will be disappointed to hear that the programme will not be airing on Monday night. Show hosts Alex Jones and Matt Baker will be replaced by the football, as the FA Cup resumes for its fifth round. Gary Lineker will be presenting the Chelsea versus Manchester United match from 7pm until 10pm on BBC One.

Alex and Matt usually co-host The One Show from Mondays to Thursdays, while the Welsh TV star is joined by a guest presenter on Fridays. Last week, Alex, 41, was particularly excited to welcome Dolly Parton to the green sofa. "Dolly Friday!!! Thanks @greg_james for the pic!!!" she wrote alongside the group selfie on Instagram.

In recent weeks, Alex has also interviewed Cheryl and Oti Mabuse from The Greatest Dancer, and Matt and Luke Goss from Bros. Uploading a photo with Cheryl and Oti, Alex wrote: "Lovely to have these girls on tonight, the live final of #greatestdancer sound ah-mazing!!! Nice to compare notes on our little boys with @cherylofficial. P.s This dress is not maternity but stretches with you, so a goodie for an expanding bump!"

The pregnant TV star has been showing off her baby bump in a range of stylish wear. Alex, who is expecting her second child with husband Charlie Thomson, recently admitted that she has been living in dungarees to accommodate her changing figure. In January, she told her Instagram followers: "Dungar's have made a comeback. This is now me until the end of this pregnancy! Any tips on good brands for maternity dungarees….?!"

Alex has also been very open about the deep loneliness she felt in the weeks following her son Ted's birth in 2017. "Loneliness is one of the more unexpected feelings that can accompany motherhood, especially in the early days," she wrote. "I know I felt it back in the first stages with Teddy when his dad had gone back to work, mum had gone back to wales and my friends were busy getting on with their own lives whilst I was too scared to leave the house with a newborn."

She continued: "It gets better of course, and with confidence comes the ability to socialise with other mums. Some feel lonely at later stages though and it can creep up on you when you least expect it. If you have a friend with a baby who you know is home alone all day and you can pop in for 15 mins for a cuppa, do it. It'll make all the difference. There's not much a cuppa and a chat can't sort out."

