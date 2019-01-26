Alex Jones gushes about Matt Baker's new The One Show replacement - as fans react What did you think?

Alex Jones was joined by Rylan Clark as her co-host on The One Show on Friday night, and she was full of praise for her new colleague! Rylan, who stood in for regular Matt Baker for the first time on the programme, certainly seemed to win over the viewers too. Alex took to Instagram with a selfie of the pair, writing: "My co-host with the most. We want him back again on a Friday. Great job Mr @rylan."

The post was met with many further compliments for Rylan, with one fan writing: "Yup, Rylan is great. And he makes sure everyone is involved too!" while another added: "Rylan you're a natural presenter. Well done. Alex you should make him a Friday regular, the chemistry between you was good."

Matt is often covered by a guest host on Fridays, with previous stand-ins including Ore Oduba and Greg James – though even the likes of Anton Du Beke and Paul Hollywood have had a go over the years. Many fans called for Rylan to take the spot every week however, with one commenting: "He was fab. Defo Matt's regular stand-in!!"

Rylan with his former This Morning colleagues Phil and Holly

Rylan was a regular presenter on ITV's This Morning until recently, when he revealed that he had decided to cut down the role due to his hectic schedule. He told Lorraine Kelly in May 2018: "I'm having a little break, I will go back at some point. If I'm being completely honest, I just need some time to myself. I've worked constantly for five years and not had time off. For my head, I need my mornings back." At the time, he was busy presenting Big Brother's Bit On The Side in the evenings, too. He last presented This Morning with Amanda Holden in October 2018.

The star has also recently begun his brand new BBC Radio 2 show, suggesting he will work more regularly with the broadcaster's programming in future – could we see him swap This Morning for The One Show? Watch this space…