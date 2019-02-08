Pregnant Alex Jones opens up about loneliness after giving birth to first son Teddy Alex described how loneliness can creep up on new mums

The One Show presenter Alex Jones has opened up about the deep loneliness she felt in the weeks following her son Teddy's birth. The mum-of-one - who is due to have her second baby this year - shared an emotional post on Instagram, writing: "Loneliness is one of the more unexpected feelings that can accompany motherhood, especially in the early days. I know I felt it back in the first stages with Teddy when his dad had gone back to work, mum had gone back to wales and my friends were busy getting on with their own lives whilst I was too scared to leave the house with a newborn."

She continued: "It gets better of course, and with confidence comes the ability to socialise with other mums. Some feel lonely at later stages though and it can creep up on you when you least expect it. The brilliant #mummysocial have opened up that conversation and have said loud and clear that it’s ok to feel lonely and that most of us have at one time or another. If you have a friend with a baby who you know is home alone all day and you can pop in for 15 mins for a cuppa, do it. I’ll make all the difference. There’s not much a cuppa and a chat can’t sort out."

Alex posted the message on Thursday, a few days after she revealed that she had a "catastrophic week" in a previous cryptic Instagram post. The presenter didn’t go into detail, but it looked like she was finally able to relax at home. She posted a photo of the rugby on the television from inside her home, and wrote: "Ted finally down, this on the telly and pizza on order. Little things feel good after a catastrophic week." Alex has had a busy start to the year, celebrating her son's second birthday, as well as working on The One Show with her co-presenter and good friend, Matt Baker.

