Alex Jones reveals her clever trick for dressing her baby bump The One Show presenter is pregnant with her second baby

Alex Jones isn't letting her changing figure stop her from looking chic. The One Show presenter has revealed the clever way she's been dressing her baby bump, which doesn't involve wearing maternity clothing just yet. Alex shared a selfie from the BBC studios lift and wrote on Instagram: "Not maternity wear but this dungarees dress is stretchy as hell." Alex showed just a hint of her baby bump in the Topshop number, which featured a cinched in waist and tortoiseshell buttons down the front.

The TV star had previously said she was going to start living in dungarees to accommodate her growing bump. At the beginning of the month she posted a close-up photo of her tummy and captioned it: "Dungar's have made a comeback. This is now me until the end of this pregnancy! Any tips on good brands for maternity dungarees….?!"

Alex looked chic in a dungarees dress

The One Show co-host is pregnant with her second child. She and husband Charlie Thomson celebrated their son Teddy's second birthday over the weekend, by throwing a Thomas the Tank Engine-themed party. Alex and Charlie were pictured helping Teddy blow out the candles on his birthday cake, with the pregnant TV star later revealing she was too tired for a takeaway at the end of the celebrations.

Teddy turned two last week and Alex admitted just how much of an "emotional wreck" she was. "It's amazing to see him grow and turn into a little boy but a big part of me wants to stop time marching on and hold him close forever. Happy birthday Teddy," she wrote, adding in Welsh: "Penblwydd hapus cariad bach."

It's been a bittersweet month for the mother-of-one, as Teddy has just started nursery. Alex confessed she felt like the "worst parent" after dropping off her son. Sharing her pain on Twitter, she wrote: "First week of nursery and drop off is brutal!!! TGIF!!!" After one fan replied, "We feel like the worst parents in the world this week!!" Alex responded: "Us too!"

