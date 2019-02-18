Christine Lampard recalls the emotional moment she gave birth to baby Patricia This is the first child for Christine and Frank Lampard

Christine Lampard has opened up about becoming a first-time mum. The 40-year-old, who stepped in for Lorraine Kelly on Monday, spoke of her little girl - baby Patricia - and recalled the moments in the lead up to the birth. "The doctor, just before the big moment, said you're about to become a mummy and that's when the tears started," she shared. "She's [Patricia] doing very well on the sleeping front, but I still have that moment when I look at her and think, 'I can't believe you're mine.'"

The Loose Women panellist and her husband Frank Lampard welcomed their first child together in September, and it seems the couple have never been happier. Recalling the birth, Christine added: "It wasn't too bad, it was what it was supposed to be, she thankfully was healthy and happy and you heard the little scream." Shortly after the birth, Frank landed a new job as manager of Derby County Football Club. "He's in Derby, he's at home this morning," the new mum shared. "He's very busy with all of the football stuff so there's plenty of to-ing and fro-ing."

Despite the travelling, Christine added: "But it's all lovely and Patricia's doing very well. She's just wonderful, so she's brought an awful lot of joy to all of us so far." Both Christine and Frank, also 40, have only shared a handful of photos of their family life together. The TV presenter is also a stepmother to husband Frank's two daughters; Luna, 13, and Isla, 11. She returned to Loose Women earlier this month after her maternity leave. The star told the panel that she had been watching the show from home. "I have been watching all of you," she shared. "I've been sitting there feeding her in my pyjamas for the last five months and now here I am back again, and it feels really strange."

