Having landed a role in Strictly Come Dancing, professional dancer Oti Mabuse has managed to secure another amazing gig by becoming a judge on new BBC dance show, The Greatest Dancer. Speaking at the recent press launch, the 28-year-old has credited Strictly for completely changing her life. "To think that a South African girl can make it in the UK and [to go] dance on Strictly then end up on a panel with these amazing people - that's how dancing has changed my life," she shared. "It's a life-changing experience."

Oti Mabuse has been on Strictly since 2015

Oti, who was partnered up with Graeme Swann in this year's series of Strictly, joins former X Factor judge Cheryl and Broadway star Matthew Morrison on the judging panel for the upcoming series, which starts on Saturday. The comments come shortly after Oti and Cheryl were hit with reports that they have not been getting along. The pro dancer took to Instagram to share a defiant post to refute the claims alongside a snap of the stars embracing. "Imagine a world where two women work together with love, support and nothing but sisterhood... THERE [is] ABSOLUTELY NO TENSION between @cherylofficial and myself," wrote Oti. "This beautiful woman has been nothing but caring, accepting and guiding towards me, she’s funny, smart and honest."

Cheryl immediately replied to the Instagram post, saying: "OTIIIII!! Oh my god… this got me in the feels. You are amazing!! And it is ME that feels privileged to be working alongside you." She added: "I doubt anybody could ever feel anything but love for you. Such a warm, kind, funny, genuine soul. I can't wait to be spending more time with you, sharing the panel with you, and learning from you! You're infectious and I adore you."

The new dance show will fill the void Strictly Come Dancing has left behind by being "one of the most inclusive, diverse and unique dance competitions around". The competition will invite individual dancers, duos and groups from the ages of seven to over 70s to take part in whatever dance style they like to see if they have what it takes to be named 'the greatest dancer'. The winner will receive £50,000 and will get to perform as a special guest in Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

