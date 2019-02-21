Cheryl tipped for Strictly after performance with Pasha – and she’s getting tips from this pro We would LOVE to see this!

She’s spent the last few weeks coaching dance acts on BBC show The Greatest Dancer, but Cheryl may well put her own dancing abilities to the test by joining the Strictly Come Dancing lineup for 2019. The Girls Aloud star has been tipped to take part in the new series after her performance with the Strictly pros including Pasha Kovalev on Saturday, and she’s even been getting some tips from Katya Jones.

Professional dancer Katya told The Daily Star: "Cheryl wanted to know everything. She was saying to me: 'Katya, show me how to move my hips, show me your arm movements, what do I do?’ And then she was practicing. She was loving it. And she was really good."

Cheryl has been tipped to star on Strictly Come Dancing

The 29-year-old added: "We do like a pop star on Strictly. So you never know, she could be on the next series." Cheryl would already have the seal of approval of the show’s head judge, Shirley Ballas, who previously admitted she would love to see the singer compete one year. “I would like to see Cheryl Cole on it," she told The Sun. "You know, I think she would make a great contestant."

Cheryl impressed viewers as she joined Pasha Kovalev for his final performance after revealing he was quitting Strictly Come Dancing. The Greatest Dancer coach had nothing but praise for her pro dancer partner, telling the Daily Mail afterwards that she "couldn’t have been happier" to have been paired with Pasha.

Cheryl performed with the Strictly pros on The Greatest Dancer

Reflecting on their performance, Cheryl said: "It was very exciting. I've always loved Latin dance and when I found out Pasha was my partner I couldn't have been happier." However, she was a little nervous about some of the moves. "There's always an element of nerves when you're rehearsing and being lifted by someone else as you have to trust them entirely, but with the Strictly pros it definitely felt a lot easier," she said.

