The new Celebrity Juice team captain has been announced and it might surprise you!

After Fearne Cotton confirmed that she wouldn't be returning to a new series of Celebrity Juice, her replacement has finally been announced! ITV has confirmed that the one and only Paddy McGuinness would be taking over Fearne's spot on the show as a team captain, while Stacey Solomon would also be joining the show as a series regular.

Speaking about his new role, Paddy said: "I was a guest on the first ever episode and I've done every series since so I've always felt like part of the Juice family. Keith's one of my best mates, I love Holly and we all have a natural rapport. I'm looking forward to the chaos!" Stacey also opened up about her delight at being a part of the upcoming series, saying: "I'm so bloomin' excited to be joining the Juice family. I have loved the show since it began and always enjoyed being a guest so to get to be part of the furniture is a dream come true. So here goes nothing. Wahoo." Fans won't have long to wait to see the new team members in action, as the show will be returning to ITV2 in March.

In December, Fearne confirmed that she will be stepping down from Celebrity Juice, and opened up about why on Lorraine. "I did ten brilliant years there and 20 series and I loved it so, so much and I'll walk away missing the gang massively," she explained. I think you need to have change and have a shake-up in life every now and again and take risks and feel a bit scared again. It was the same when I left Radio 1 - I left on a bit of a high and wanted to try something new and have a new adventure. It's very much with that sort of feeling attached to it."

