Keith Lemon and Emily Atack continue to fuel Celebrity Juice rumours Fearne Cotton has quit the popular show

Keith Lemon has once again teased Celebrity Juice fans that I'm A Celebrity star Emily Atack will be replacing Fearne Cotton as Team Captain. Taking to his social media pages on Friday, the comedian - real name Leigh Francis - shared pictures and videos as he teamed up with the Inbetweeners actress for a mystery project. One post saw Keith and Emily in bed together inside a store, pulling as many silly faces they could do. "#faceoff @emilyatackofficial cheeky pigs," the video was simply captioned.

Fearne Cotton recently left the Celebrity Juice team

The Instagram posts come shortly after Keith was quizzed about who would take over from Fearne, who co-hosted the show for ten years. "I do know who it is, but it's not confirmed," he said on Good Morning Britain. "When it is confirmed I'll come back and give you an exclusive." When probed about the Emily rumours, he replied: "I love Emily, I have been talking about doing a telly programme with her. It is someone you know otherwise it would be weird." Emily, who is best known for playing Charlotte in The Inbetweeners, is a favourite after she delighted viewers with her humour on I'm A Celebrity.

In December, Fearne confirmed that she will be stepping down from Celebrity Juice. "After ten years of complete fun, I have decided to leave Celebrity Juice" she said in her statement via The Sun. "It has been a joy to be part of this magnificent show and I wish the team the very best in future series." It seems the regular panellist on the ITV2 comedy game show wants to focus on other projects. "I did 10 brilliant years there and 20 series and I loved it so, so much and I'll walk away missing the gang massively," she later told Lorraine Kelly. "I think you need to have change and have a shake-up in life every now and again and take risks and feel a bit scared again. It was the same when I left Radio 1 - I left on a bit of a high and wanted to try something new and have a new adventure."

