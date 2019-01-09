The surprising reason why Fearne Cotton quit Celebrity Juice Fearne Cotton opened up about quitting Celebrity Juice

After ten years as a team captain, Fearne Cotton confirmed that she will be stepping down from Celebrity Juice back in December 2018, and she has now opened up about her surprising decision to leave the show. Chatting on Lorraine, the BBC Radio 2 presenter revealed that she decided to quit the popular panel show to "shake-up" her life. She explained: "I did 10 brilliant years there and 20 series and I loved it so, so much and I'll walk away missing the gang massively."

Fearne opened up about her decision to leave the show

She continued: "I think you need to have change and have a shake-up in life every now and again and take risks and feel a bit scared again. It was the same when I left Radio 1 – I left on a bit of a high and wanted to try something new and have a new adventure. It's very much with that sort of feeling attached to it." She first announced the news on Instagram by posting a collage of snaps with Holly Willoughby and Keith Lemon, and wrote: "After ten incredible years I am leaving Celebrity Juice. I walk away with a ton of amazing memories and will miss working with the brilliant team on camera and behind the scenes. So much love and luck to them all on future series."

Holly has since confirmed that she will continue to appear on the show following Fearne's exit, and shared an Instagram post of the pair sharing a banana on the show, writing: "I'm going to miss you being on the other side of my banana... thank you for ten years of laughter... Love you @fearnecotton... we are going to MISS you on @celebjuiceofficial SOOO much." Fans were disappointed following Fearne's news, with one writing: "RIP @Fearnecotton on #CelebrityJuice. Can't wait to see what you do next. I've followed your career since your first ever telly appearance where I thought, and still think you are a breath of fresh air. Good luck to the best TV presenter." Another person added: "I'm gutted @Fearnecotton has left #CelebJuice."

