Keith Lemon teases Fearne Cotton's Celebrity Juice replacement Who will compete against Holly Willoughby?

Following Fearne Cotton's shock departure from Celebrity Juice after ten years, main host Keith Lemon has revealed that ITV bossed have already picked their replacement - and it's someone the nation will know! During Friday's appearance on Good Morning Britain, the 45-year-old teased: "I do know who it is, but it's not confirmed. When it is confirmed I'll come back and give you an exclusive." When probed about the Emily Atack rumours, he replied: "I love Emily, I have been talking about doing a telly programme with her. It is someone you know otherwise it would be weird."

Fearne Cotton has left Celebrity Juice

Emily, who is best known for playing Charlotte in The Inbetweeners, is a favourite after she delighted viewers with her humour on I'm A Celebrity. Keith - real name Leigh Francis - did confirm that Fearne will not return for one more show alongside himself and Holly Willoughby. "Oh no, she’s finished," he added. "The last series was her last series."

In December, Fearne confirmed that she will be stepping down from Celebrity Juice, a short while later she opened up about her surprising decision to leave the show. Chatting on Lorraine, the BBC Radio 2 presenter revealed that she wanted "shake-up" her life. "I did 10 brilliant years there and 20 series and I loved it so, so much and I'll walk away missing the gang massively," she explained. The star added: "I think you need to have change and have a shake-up in life every now and again and take risks and feel a bit scared again. It was the same when I left Radio 1 - I left on a bit of a high and wanted to try something new and have a new adventure. It's very much with that sort of feeling attached to it."

