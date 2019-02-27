James Jordan reveals which Strictly professional he would like to see replace Pasha Kovalev What do you think?

Dancing on Ice star James Jordan has revealed he would like to see Neil Jones take Pasha Kovalev's place on Strictly Come Dancing. The former Strictly professional, who left the BBC series in 2013 after eight years, confessed he had no idea why Neil hasn't been partnered up with a celebrity yet. "No question Neil Jones has to replace Pasha. He's British for starters and there aren’t enough British dancers on the show," he told the Sun, adding: "He's ginger, he's funny, he's got a brilliant personality, he's a great choreographer - I have no idea why he’s not had a partner previously."

Neil Jones is tipped to replace Pasha on Strictly

Earlier this month, Pasha - who joined the show in 2011 - confirmed his departure from Strictly after eight years, leaving several of his fans devastated. "After scoring 93 perfect tens, reaching 4 finals lifting 1 glitter ball, it's time for me to find a new challenge and so I've decided to make last year - my final season on Strictly," he said at the time. "I've had five fantastic years, full of wonderful memories, thanks to the incredible partners, professionals and myriad of behind the scenes teams who all work to make Strictly the amazing production that it is."

He added: "The biggest thanks go to all the members of the public who've supported me so much over the years - I look forward to seeing you on the Strictly Pro-Tour this spring, and for many future adventures to come!" After his announcement, Neil expressed his sadness over the departure, saying: "It's a sad day @bbcstrictly family because @pashakovalev who we all know and love has decided not to return next series. He is a true gentleman on and off the floor and I have enjoyed every moment with you Pash. Good luck with your future endeavours and I can’t wait to perform with you again this weekend on @greatestdancer and in May on the Strictly Pro Tour. We will all miss you. #strictly #pashakovalev #strictlycomedancing #dance #life."

