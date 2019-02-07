James Jordan hints he may pull out of Dancing On Ice The former Strictly star has impressed the DOI judges every week

James Jordan may be the favourite to win this year's Dancing On Ice, but the professional dancer has hinted he may be forced to pull out of the ITV series. Writing in his Best magazine column, the former Strictly Come Dancing star revealed he's suffering more pain due to arthritis which was spurred on by a fall on the ice. "I fell practising a jump the other day and landed on my hip," he explained. "Given I have arthritis there, it wasn't ideal. It hurt - a lot."

Despite the incident, James insists he will battle through training for this week's show. "I'm getting daily physio and trying to man up," he added. "The last time I was in this much pain was when Brendan Cole and I were messing around backstage at Strictly, and he accidentally pushed me down a set of stairs." Over the past few weeks, the 40-year-old has been impressing the judges and the audience with his flawless routines - so much so, he topped the leaderboard with a series high of 36.5 points out of 40 on Sunday.

MORE: Inside Ola and James Jordan's gorgeous 'forever' home

The comments come shortly after James and his wife Ola Jordan opened their hearts to HELLO! about their struggles to start a family. The former Strictly professionals, who have been married for more than 15 years, have been trying to conceive for two years – with no success. "I would love to be a mum with all my heart and I just thought it would happen naturally," confessed Ola, 36. "James is also desperate to have babies and I just wish it could have happened by now. That’s the one gift I would love to give him. I guess I just thought, like most women, that I could choose when the time was right for me; that I could have my career and then have a baby when it felt right. But for us it just hasn't happened like that."

Loading the player...

They went on to reveal their plans to undergo IVF to fulfil their long-held wish. "The irony is that for 17 years during our career we tried not to have children because dancing is not a career that easily fits in with family life," added James. "When we finally did try, it was a sting to realise we couldn't conceive straight away. After consultations we’ve realised we are one of the lucky ones and that, with help, hopefully one day we can realise our baby dreams."

READ: Former Strictly pro James Jordan defends Dancing on Ice signing

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.