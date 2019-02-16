James Jordan gets surprise Strictly visit on Dancing on Ice It was a Strictly reunion!

James Jordan was surprised by some very special guests this week in the Dancing on Ice rink during training. James - who used to be a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing - was visited by fellow Strictly alumni Ian Waite and Vincent Simone. Both Ian and Vincent got their skates on as James gave them a taster of life on the ice, having swapped the ballroom for Bovingdon ice rink. In photos of the special reunion, it looks like the Strictly boys aren't exactly naturals on the ice - and Vincent even fell on his knees! But it does look like the gang had loads of fun together, which fans will hopefully get to watch back on this weekend's live show.

James is a favourite to win the show and he persevered through last week's show after hinting that he might be unable to continue following another fall on the ice. Writing in his Best magazine column, the 40-year-old revealed he's suffering more pain due to arthritis which was spurred on by a fall on the ice. "I fell practising a jump the other day and landed on my hip," he explained. "Given I have arthritis there, it wasn't ideal. It hurt - a lot." However James still took part and made it through to this week. Ryan Sidebottom and Gemma Collins found themselves in the skate-off, before Gemma was voted out of the competition.

James and partner Alexandra Schauman will take to the ice this weekend during the live show, which will see the first double elimination of the series.

