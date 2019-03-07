Holly Willoughby forced to present This Morning alone without Phillip Schofield Oh no Phil!

Holly Willoughby was solo presenting on Thursday's This Morning, with her co-host Phillip Schofield notably absent. As the show opened, the mother-of-three explained that Phil was feeling unwell. Viewers were quick to wish the TV presenter a speedy recovery, taking to Twitter to write him messages. On said: "Seems strange to have @hollywills presenting without @Schofe – get well soon Phillip!" while another said: "@Schofe – going to be missing you. Get well soon." A third added: "I love how @hollywills presents on her own when Phil isn’t there but he doesn’t when she isn’t! Get well soon @Schofe."

Poor Phillip has had an unlucky week. The dad-of-two suffered a minor injury on Tuesday's episode during a pancake making session with resident chef Phil Vickery. Phillip managed to get lemon juice in his eye while adding his chosen ingredients to his pancake. Concerned Holly rushed over to ask if he was okay, and after composing himself, Phil completed the task in hand like a pro. Later in the episode while he was taking part in a pancake race against Holly, Phil then accidentally swore live on the television, later apologising to the audience.

This isn't the first time that This Morning has dealt with one of the presenters being ill this year. Last month, Holly was off from work, and Rochelle Humes – who covered for her while she was in Australia presenting I'm A Celebrity, stood in last minute to help Phil with the show. The dad-of-two explained at the time: "Holly is ill today. She's been on a downward spiral all week, which started on Dancing on Ice on Sunday."

While on This Morning everything is covered last minute, on Dancing on Ice, the other show the pair present, there is an emergency script in place incase one of them fall ill during the live show. Phil revealed the secret earlier in the year on Instagram Stories, and shared a photo of a script that would be given to the presenting covering in their place. They would tell the audience: "I am afraid Holly/ Phil has been taken ill. She's/he's being looked after by our medic and we will keep you updated on their progress." Phil wrote next to the script: "Good to have a plan for everything!!"

