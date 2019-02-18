Who will be taking over presenting duties on This Morning during Holly and Phil's half-term break? It's not just Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes who will be helping out!

It's seems like Holly Willoughby has only just returned to This Morning after presenting I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! back in December, but she and Phillip Schofield are already on their first break of the year for the half-term holiday! The pair will be enjoying a week off, where Holly will likely be spending quality time with her three children, Harry, Belle and Chester. But who will be filling in for the dynamic duo on the popular breakfast show?

Ruth and Eamonn are among the presenters who have replaced Phil and Holly

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will be picking up the presenting duties for most of the week, while Rylan Clark-Neal and Rochelle Humes will be taking over This Morning on Friday and for the Sunday show. Rochelle was the clear choice after filling in for Holly while she was in Australia for I'm a Celebrity, and has previously spoken about her time on the show, telling The Sun about working with Phil."He's so relaxed, so easy-breezy," she said. "He never flaps on or off camera. I've grown up watching him on telly and when he's as nice as you're hoping – which doesn't ever happen, by the way – and so nurturing and lovely to be around, I was just made up. He's a real gent with everyone and he's the bones of that show."

MORE: See inside Holly Willoughby's gorgeous house

Loading the player...

Holly and Phil have already had a hugely successful year after taking home the Best Daytime Show award at the NTAs back in January. They have also received praise for their presenting skills on Dancing on Ice. However, the mum-of-three recently had to take a break from presenting duties after being taken ill. Speaking about her absence from This Morning on Wednesday, Phil explained: "Holly is ill today. She's been on a downward spiral all week, which started on Dancing on Ice on Sunday." The presenter had previously said that her children had all been ill with the flu over the week.

READ:Strictly Come Dancing professional leaves after eight years

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.