Dancing on Ice winner 2019 live updates - find out who won

After an incredible series of spectacular performances, painful falls and dramatic behind-the-scenes rumours - the Dancing on Ice 2019 final is here. Over the last nine weeks, 12 celebrities have been whittled down to three, following tense public votes and skate-offs. The last show in the series airs at 6pm on Sunday 10 March, when fans will find out who has won. Wes Nelson, James Jordan and Saara Aalto are all in with a chance of becoming the skating champion - so let's take a look at the live results...

THIRD PLACE - Saara Aalto

Finnish singer and X Factor finalist Saara Aalto found herself in the skate off three times during the series - which suggests that she's not exactly been a fan favourite. The 31-year-old skated with Hamish Gaman and she has been supported by her girlfriend Meri Sopanen throughout the competition. The bookies predictions were correct, as Saara came in third place.

SECOND PLACE - Wes Nelson

Former Love Island star Wes Nelson might only be 20 years old, but he's certainly proved himself on the ice with dance partner Vanessa Bauer. Despite developing his skating skills, Wes has dealt with many rumours behind-the-scenes, after his breakup with ex-girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson prompted fans to ask if he was romantically pursuing Vanessa. Bookies predicted Wes would be the runner up - and they were right. He gave a fantastic performance in the Bolero but it wasn't quite enough.

WINNER - James Jordan

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan, 40, has been consistently brilliant throughout the competition, which has led many fans to question if he has had an unfair advantage from the start due to his dancing background. Despite this backlash from viewers, he has won the show! The Bolero he performed with Alexandra was undeniably sensational and he is so worthy of the trophy.

