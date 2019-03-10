Dancing on Ice star Wes Nelson suffers new injury just before the final show Poor Wes!

Wes Nelson has made it to the Dancing on Ice final, but the Love Island star has had quite the battle to get there. Over the weekend, just one day before the show, Wes sustained a painful wrist injury. An ITV spokesman revealed: "[Wes] has since been seen and treated by the show physio having been told he had popped a small bone out of his wrist. All three finalists are rehearsing for this weekend's finale, during which the final two will perform their interpretation of the Bolero." Poor Wes has already had his fair share of ailments during the cause of the show, and ahead of the semi-final last week, he fell while lifting his partner Vanessa above his head.

After getting assessed by paramedics, 20-year-old went on to perform last Sunday night. Wes surprised viewers after getting emotional over his ex-girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson in one of the VTs on the show. It happened after Wes said he wanted to dance to his mum and dad's wedding song Never Too Much by Luther Vandross, and admitted he wanted "to love like my parents do". He said: "My mum and dad completely personify the word love. Of course I’ve experienced love but I’d love to love like my parents do." The 20-year-old continued: "Me and Megs had a really, really good bond, it makes me upset now to talk about it. It isn't great and it makes me upset now to talk about it. Oh no, I’m getting upset now." Wes then wiped away tears from his eyes.

Wes is the bookies favourite to come second in the competition, but he has everything to skate for as he battles it out against former Strictly Come Dancing pro James Jordan and former X Factor finalist Saara Aalto. The show has seen its fair share of drama over the past few months, with many of the contestants suffering painful injuries, as well as heated arguments, not to mention host Holly Willoughby's glamorous gowns that have been giving viewers wardrobe envy each week.

