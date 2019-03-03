Dancing on Ice fans react to Wes Nelson crying over ex-girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson Bless him!

The Dancing on Ice semi-finals episode was always going to be an emotional one, but fans were left surprised by Wes Nelson who cried over his ex-girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson in one of his VTs on the show. It happened after Wes said he wanted to dance to his mum and dad's wedding song Never Too Much by Luther Vandross, and admitted he wanted "to love like my parents do". He said: "My mum and dad completely personify the word love. Of course I’ve experienced love but I’d love to love like my parents do." The 20-year-old continued: "Me and Megs had a really, really good bond, it makes me upset now to talk about it. It isn't great and it makes me upset now to talk about it. Oh no, I’m getting upset now." Wes then wiped away tears from his eyes.

"My mum and dad completely personify the word 'love'. Of course I've experienced love, but I'd love to love like my parents do." - Wes Nelson 😭💕 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/PIYGxJZ2Q5 — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) March 3, 2019

Megan and Wes announced their split earlier in the year, after six months of being together since meeting on last year's Love Island. Although the split was amicable, Meghan had previously shared her worries over Wes' skating partner Vanessa Bauer after she broke up with her boyfriend just days before the first show. Meghan continued to support Wes by attending the live show, but there has been no suggestion of a reunion.

Fans had mixed reactions to Wes's emotional breakdown and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One fan wrote: "It's strange that Wes would mention Megan tonight because I have felt there’s a disconnect between Wes and Vanessa since the ‘split .‘ Just standing there at the end he never once looked at her whereas all the other couples seem ‘close ‘.#DancingOnIce."

Another added: "Wes getting emotional about megan on Dancing on Ice just crushed my heart i'm so sad."

wes getting emotional about megan on dancing on ice just crushed my heart i’m so sad — mog (@getbackllovato) March 3, 2019

A third unconvinced viewer said: "That was the fakest thing I ever saw from Wes #DancingOnIce."

And another added: "Ah bless Wes talking about Megan. I hope that she can see that he clearly loves her & Vanessa is just a dance partner & nothing else #DOI #DancingOnIce."

Ah bless Wes talking about Megan. I hope that she can see that he clearly loves her & Vanessa is just a dance partner & nothing else #DOI #DancingOnIce — Sabrina Wood 🦕🦕 (@sabrinadelphine) March 3, 2019

Wes has made it through to next week's final, and the question is: will Megan be there supporting him?

