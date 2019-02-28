James Jordan's Dancing On Ice future remains in doubt - find out why This sounds pretty painful!

James Jordan has hinted that his future on Dancing On Ice remains in doubt after tearing his hernia during rehearsals ahead of the semi-final on Sunday. "I've ripped open my hernia," the former Strictly Come Dancing professional told Daily Star. "I've also got lower back pain because of it. I'm falling to bits. Managing injuries is getting harder as you get older." James, 40, also admitted the injury has made it "hard" for him to train and added that his fellow contestants were "terrified" when they saw him in pain.

James Jordan is one of this year's stars on Dancing On Ice

His comments come shortly after he revealed he has been suffering more pain due to arthritis which was spurred on by a fall on the ice. "I fell practising a jump the other day and landed on my hip," James wrote in his Best column. "Given I have arthritis there, it wasn't ideal. It hurt - a lot." Despite the incident, James has been battling through the pain week after week. "I'm getting daily physio and trying to man up," he added. "The last time I was in this much pain was when Brendan Cole and I were messing around backstage at Strictly, and he accidentally pushed me down a set of stairs."

In December, James shared a picture of himself in his hospital bed on Instagram after having an operation for a double hernia. "Here's me just before surgery," he wrote. "Amazing what can happen in one year... we were both devastated to have to cancel our Tour, but I've always said the old saying 'one door closes but another will always open'. Now I'm preparing for @dancingonice and I’m so excited to show you all how hard I’ve been working."

