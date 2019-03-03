What is Dancing on Ice star James Jordan's net worth? How much is the former Strictly star worth?

James Jordan has had a successful career in dance, and shot to fame on Strictly Come Dancing in 2006. The 40-year-old is currently impressing viewers on the ice with his new found skating skills, competing in the latest series of Dancing on Ice. Along with dancing professionally, James has built a profile for himself on the TV over the years, with appearances on shows including Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity Coach Trip and Through the Keyhole. Not afraid to say what he thinks, James is also guaranteed to give his opinion on hot topics on Twitter, and most recently revealed that he thinks Neil Jones should replace Pasha Kovalev as a main professional dancer in the next Strictly series.

What is James Jordan's net worth?

Thanks to his impressive career in dance, along with his television appearances, James is estimated to be worth £1.5million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. James started dancing from the age of 13, and it was through his passion that he met his future wife, Ola Jordan. The pair first started dancing together in 2000, and became professional partners in 2003.

James Jordan on Strictly

James made his Strictly debut in 2006, and was on the show for eight years. During his time there, he was partnered with celebrity dancers Georgina Bouzova, Gabby Logan, Cherie Lunghi, Zoe Lucker, Pamela Stephenson, Alex Jones, Denise van Outen, and Vanessa Feltz. James left in 2014 and wrote on Twitter at the time: "Yes, it's true I WILL NOT be returning to 'BURN THE FLOOR'.... Sorry, I mean 'Strictly Come Dancing.'" He added: "....do not believe everything the BBC have written in their statement." James has remained great friends with many of the Strictly professionals since leaving, including Katya and Neil Jones, and Ian Waite and Vincent Simone – who came to visit him during his training on Dancing on Ice.

James Jordan on Celebrity Big Brother

James has appeared twice in the Celebrity Big Brother house, first in 2014, where he finished in third place. The star then went back in 2017 for the all-star series. The professional dancer spoke out about his time on CBB recently after hearing that the show had come to an end. He told Digital Spy: "[I'm] gutted, actually. Because everybody knows it started as a social experiment, I just think the whole psychology side of it really interests me, watching how people react under the pressure. I always enjoyed watching in particular the celebrity one, people that you think you know, and then you watch them on TV and then you see them in a different situation and how they cope with it. I'm gutted, but I'm hoping another channel takes it over. I was fortunate enough to do it twice, so for me I really like the show."

James Jordan's relationship

In February, James and Ola gave a joint exclusive interview to HELLO! about their hopes to have a baby in the future. The couple – who have been married for more than 15 years – have been trying to conceive for two years but with no success. "I would love to be a mum with all my heart and I just thought it would happen naturally," said Ola, 36. "James is also desperate to have babies and I just wish it could have happened by now. That’s the one gift I would love to give him. I guess I just thought, like most women, that I could choose when the time was right for me; that I could have my career and then have a baby when it felt right. But for us it just hasn’t happened like that." The couple then revealed their plans to start IVF. "The irony is that for 17 years during our career we tried not to have children because dancing is not a career that easily fits in with family life," James said. "When we finally did try, it was a sting to realise we couldn’t conceive straight away. After consultations we’ve realised we are one of the lucky ones and that, with help, hopefully one day we can realise our baby dreams."

