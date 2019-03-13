Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman announce split after three years The couple started dating in 2007

Tanya Burr and her husband Jim Chapman have announced their shock decision to split after three and a half years of marriage. The YouTube power couple took to Instagram Stories to share their statements, with Tanya, 29, revealing: "Just wanted to let you all know that a few weeks ago Jim and I made the painful decision to no longer be together. We have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and will continue to remain friends forever. Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this difficult time."

Jim, who proposed during a romantic getaway to New York in 2012, wrote a similar statement, announcing: "After twelve incredible years, Tan and I have decided to go our separate ways. We're still absolutely the best of friends and have nothing but love and respect for each other. We will continue to support one another in all of our ventures and are both looking forward to what the future holds."

Tanya and Jim made the sad announcement on Instagram

Tanya and Jim, both from Norwich, attended the same sixth form college although Jim was in the year above. The couple, who share an estimated net worth of £3m, started dating in 2007 before the model popped the question in December 2012. They tied the knot in September 2015 at celebrity-favourite Babington House in Somerset.

At the time, the newlyweds shared photos from their lavish but intimate wedding. "I just think we wanted our wedding to be very intimate, very private," Jim said. "We share so much of our lives, and we wanted a day where we could just turn everything off."

The couple have been together since 2007

Neither Jim nor Tanya have posted photos of each other for months, with the last post of the couple appearing on Jim's account from his 31st birthday celebrations back in December. "Excellent company for my 31st birthday," he captioned the sweet photo from their trip to Singapore. Tanya's most recent picture was a red carpet snap from an event they attended together in November.

