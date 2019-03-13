Loose Women's Stacey Solomon surprises with first photo of bare baby bump Beautiful bump

Stacey Solomon is bumping along nicely! The Loose Women panellist surprised her Instagram followers after posting the first photo of her bare tummy. Stacey appeared to be further along than fans originally thought, with many commenting on her growing baby bump. "Due end of April?" one follower speculated, while another replied: "I am so shocked to see the bump this size literally thought you were like 12wks. Congratulations!!" Another estimated her due date as May.

Stacey, who announced her pregnancy news in February, was pictured relaxing at home with her gorgeous baby bump in full view. She also gave a special shout out to her pet dog Theo, who has been guarding her bump. "Thank u all for your helpful comments on our protective Theo! So many interesting things out there that I can't wait to explore. She is an amazing doggy. And I love her to the moon and back! Thanks again... can always count on you guys for good advice," she wrote.

Stacey showed off her growing bump on Instagram

The sweet picture also revealed that Stacey, 29, is wearing a bola pregnancy necklace – a pendant that contains a little chime and is designed to be worn low over the bump, so that any movement means the baby will hear gentle ringing sounds.

This will be the first child for Stacey and her boyfriend Joe Swash. The former X Factor star is already a mum to two sons, Leighton and Zachary, while Joe is a dad to a son named Harry. The doting mum has spoken openly about her experiences of pregnancy and plans for the future, admitting she won't be taking maternity leave once her baby arrives.

Speaking on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Stacey revealed: "I'm self-employed so if I don't work, I don't get paid. In this industry you can only earn while you're working and it might be a situation that I have work now, but in six months' time I might not. I will carry on working."

