Scarlett Moffatt promises HUGE news isn't April Fool's prank Scarlett Moffatt certainly has a busy summer ahead of her!

Scarlett Moffatt has sworn that her latest news isn't an April Fool's Day prank! The former Gogglebox star has announced the exciting news that she will be a new team caption of Celebability alongside Love Island's narrator, Iain Stirling, who will host the show. The series, which will air straight after 2019's series of Love Island, sees celebs go head-to-head with a group of friends in a series of challenges, with the winning team winning a cash prize.

Scarlett will be a team captain on Celebability

Announcing her exciting news, Scarlett wrote: "THIS IS NOT AN APRILS FOOLS. I'm so excited to announce I am the new team captain on ITV2s Celebability alongside the lovely host @iaindoesjokes. It starts when Love Island starts so I'm super excited for summer now. I promise this is not an April's fools ha!! #excited #filming #teamcaptain #celebability." In the video clip, she continued: "I've just realised I'm announcing something on April Fool's day but I promise it's not April Fool's and I'm so so excited… It's going to be on after Love Island and I can't wait to get started today and to meet my team and just to have loads of fun… I will keep you all updated and I can't wait for you to watch it."

Loading the player...

READ: Scarlett Moffatt finally sets the record straight on those Strictly rumours

Scarlett might not be celebrating April Fool's Day, but Holly Willoughby certainly was. The TV star was surprised by This Morning after they tricked her into thinking a fashion segment of the show had gone horribly wrong after a woman with a brand new makeover said she hated her look on live TV. After Phillip Schofield revealed it was a prank, she said: "Oh my God this is so awful. Oh my God, I was panicking so much. Oh my God you – I can't swear but I really want to. I can't believe you've just done that to me… That's the best slash worst April Fool's ever."

MORE: Why Katya Jones is worried about Neil finally getting a Strictly partner