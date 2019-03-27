Scarlett Moffatt finally sets the record straight on those Strictly rumours Would you like to see Scarlett on the show?

Every year, Scarlett Moffatt's name is bandied around as a rumoured contestant taking part in Strictly Come Dancing. But now, the queen of the jungle has finally addressed the reports – and she makes a very good point. Speaking on Heart London Breakfast, Scarlett, 29, said: "I would love that, but I'm a qualified dance teacher so I feel like I've got a bit of an advantage. People don't like it when people can already dance on that show. They want to see a journey. That's the thing about TV, they want to see a journey."

While it's unlikely Scarlett will join the class of 2019 given her previous dance qualification, it hasn't stopped the TV star from dreaming. During an interview with Lorraine, also on Wednesday, the former I'm a Celebrity winner revealed: "I would love it, I feel like because I can already dance, would people hate me for that? I haven't danced for eight years… sign me up!"

The TV star sparked rumours that she is joining Strictly with her latest dancing throwback

The popular presenter also revealed she would love to be paired with fan favourite Anton du Beke, adding: "I feel like we would have a giggle. I would love it."

It seems life is looking rosy for Scarlett, who rose to fame on Gogglebox. Chatting to Lorraine, she also opened up about her new boyfriend Scott Dobinson. "He is very lovely," Scarlett said. "My Mam is ecstatic that I'm with a normal person. He's a policeman, he's got a really nice family as well, he's a really nice person. There's no drama… we just go out and have a really nice time and go back and watch telly."

Speculation about Scarlett taking part in Strictly reached another high this week, when she posted a throwback photo from her dancing days. Posing in a yellow dress as a teenager, Scarlett looked worlds apart from herself now. "14 year throwback to my ballroom dancing days. Ahhh how I miss Strictly!!" she wrote. "Also imagine going into school with this much fake tan on in 2004. I based this dress on my true heroine Belle."

Fans were quick to send their reaction, with one writing: "Strictly for you then?" Another commented: "I would love to see you on the next #Strictly." "Why don't you join Strictly Come Dancing?" a third asked. "You'd be good."

