Scarlett Moffatt would love to do Strictly Come Dancing despite her 'unfair advantage' The Gogglebox star was taught how to dance by Anton du Beke

Despite her filming commitments with I'm A Celebrity, presenter Scarlett Moffatt has revealed her hopes to take part in Strictly Come Dancing one day. However, the 29-year-old may have an unfair advantage as she was taught ballroom dancing by Strictly professional dancer Anton Du Beke when she was a child. Speaking to The Mirror, the TV star shared: "I'm not exclusive to ITV, so I can do what I want. I've always loved Strictly - I'd love to be on it."

Scarlett Moffatt would love to do Strictly Come Dancing

After winning I'm A Celebrity in 2016, the former Gogglebox star's presenting career has grown from strength to strength. She landed a stint on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and how co-presents I'm A Celebrity spin-off Extra Camp. Her comments on Strictly come shortly after she talked about her dancing past. Speaking on The Wright Stuff about joining the BBC show, she said: "You know what, I feel like I would get more grief for doing Strictly because I've danced before. People would say it won't be fair because she's already danced."

In December, Scarlett revealed she was feeling reflective about 2018 as she discusses her new found confidence. She wrote: "Ladies if you do one thing in 2019 be kind & forgiving to yourself. Give yourself as much love & attention as you give other people. I've learnt so much in 2018." She added: "I don't have time to hate people who hate me, because I'm too busy loving those who love me… sometimes by removing people from your life you actually gain so much self-worth." She then finished by saying: "I've never felt as happy & confident in my life as I have the last four months… I'm gonna continue that in 2019." [sic]

