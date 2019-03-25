Scarlett Moffatt prompts Strictly speculation with unrecognisable ballroom throwback She was once taught by professional Anton du Beke!

Scarlett Moffatt has surprised fans by sharing a cute childhood throwback from her dancing days. The Instagram snap sees the former Gogglebox star look completely unrecognisable, dressed in a sparkling yellow "Beauty and the Beast" inspired ballroom number. "14-year throwback to my ballroom dancing days," the TV star wrote in the caption. "Ahhh how I miss Strictly!! Also imagine going into school with this much fake tan on in 2004. I based this dress on my true heroine Belle."

Fans rushed to tell Scarlett that she would make an amazing contender in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing, with one saying: "You'd be amazing on the next Strictly." Another follower remarked: "Hope you go on Stricty next year, you would be awesome xx." A third post read: "Is this a hint you've been offered to do strictly...." One other fan wrote: "You should be a contestant on Strictly!" A fifth added: "If this isn’t a strictly hint.... or a hint at then getting you on the show, [you] would be brill xx."

The post comes shortly after Scarlett revealed her hopes to take part in Strictly one day. However, the 29-year-old may have an unfair advantage as she was taught ballroom dancing by Strictly professional dancer Anton Du Beke when she was a child. Speaking to The Mirror, the TV star shared: "I'm not exclusive to ITV, so I can do what I want. I've always loved Strictly - I'd love to be on it." The I'm A Celebrity winner has previously talked about her dancing past, telling Matthew Wright on The Wright Stuff: "You know what, I feel like I would get more grief for doing Strictly because I've danced before. People would say it won't be fair because she's already danced." Despite her desire to take part in Strictly, Scarlett may have a clash with her I'm A Celeb commitment in Australia.

