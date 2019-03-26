Game of Thrones fans react as first episode is reportedly leaked Season eight will air on April 15 in the UK

There are just a few short weeks until the season premiere of Game of Thrones season eight, and the show has so far managed to keep all of their secrets very close to their chest – so much so that fans have very little idea of what to expect from the last ever series of the hit fantasy show. However, it has recently been reported that a fan of the show has posted the plot of the first episode in detail on Reddit.

Tyrion isn't pleased to hear the spoiler news

Although we won't be posting any details of the spoilers here, fans were quick to see the new information, with many requesting that the plot information be taken down from the site so that fans can enjoy the first episode without it being spoiled. One person wrote: "Don't post game of thrones s8 leaks guys I've waited for two years," while another added: "Omg guys please try to avoid accidentally sharing leaks. I have the self-control to avoid where I can, but not the self-control to stay away from Twitter for 23 days. Help me!"

A third person tweeted: "Keep seeing and hearing of all these #GameOfThrones 8x01 leaks... I DO NOT want to see that shit... NOPE NOPE NOPE... I want to be slammed with plot twists as they came at me. But I'm SO ready for this season... really don't look forward to anything on TV... let's go!" Although the plot has been under a huge amount of secrecy, Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams has recently opened up about what to expect from her character in season eight. Chatting to Digital Spy, she said: "This season you see Arya teaming with Sansa and sometimes calling out Jon. It felt nice and powerful to stand next to Sophie. Sophie and I are the tightest of friends when sitting across from anyone, so no acting required." She added: "It's not often you see a character siding with Sansa who's not manipulating her."

